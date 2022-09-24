Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
utrockets.com
Rockets Host Central Michigan in 92nd Annual Homecoming Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – With the non-conference season behind them, the Toledo Rockets begin a stretch of eight straight Mid-American Conference games, beginning with a battle vs. Central Michigan in the annual Homecoming game at the Glass Bowl this Saturday, Oct. 1 (3:30 p.m./NFL Network). Toledo (2-2, 0-0 MAC) and...
utrockets.com
Toledo Shut Out by Northern Illinois on Senior Day
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team hosted its first Mid-American Conference match of the season and came up on the losing side of a 2-0 final to Northern Illinois on Senior Day at Paul Hotmer Field Sunday afternoon. "It was a tough loss today," head coach TJ...
utrockets.com
Two Rockets in Top 15 of Inverness Intercollegiate after Round One
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Palmer Yenrick and junior Jamie Tofte Nielsen of the Toledo men's golf team were both in the Top 15 following Monday's opening round of the Inverness Intercollegiate. The second round at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 8:45 a.m. tomorrow with the third and final round to follow.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Final Day of Toledo Invite
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team closed out its opening fall weekend with seven wins against DePaul and Chicago on the closing day of the Toledo Rocket Invite at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts on Saturday. The Rockets combined for a 17-4 record over the course of two days.
utrockets.com
Rockets' Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short in 17-14 Loss at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Toledo's fourth quarter comeback bid fell just short against San Diego State on Saturday, with the Rockets (2-2) falling to the Aztecs (2-2) 17-14 at Snapdragon Stadium. Toledo trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in the closing minutes to take a...
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ohio.org
Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
cleveland19.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following deadly refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Ohio homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
mlivingnews.com
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
