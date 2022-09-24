Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
WKYT 27
‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.
californiaexaminer.net
Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested
The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington. Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
WTVQ
‘It’s time to put the guns down’: Walk A Mile In Our Shoes remembers gun violence victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On the same day that the city of Lexington tied its record 37th homicide of 2022, families of murder victims gathered at the Fayette County Circuit Courthouse steps to remember their loved ones. “We should not have to come together or meet each other in the respect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
WKYT 27
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest deadly shooting has been released. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon Thursday for a reported...
WTVQ
Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington looking for help in the search for missing beagle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington says it’s searching for a two-year-old beagle named Buster that escaped last week. The organization says the dog is tan and white and was last seen near the UK Sports Complex off of Alumni Drive, across from the Arboretum. Paws 4 the Cause says Buster has a slight limp in his rear leg.
Eastern Progress
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Paws 4 the Cause needs help searching for missing beagle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington says it’s searching for a 2-year-old beagle named Buster that escaped last week. The organization says the dog is tan and white and was last seen near the University of Kentucky Sports Complex off of Alumni Drive, across from the Arboretum. Buster has a slight limp in his rear leg.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them. The crime happened nearly five years ago. In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WTVQ
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
(CNN NEWSOURCE/WLKY) — An Elizabethtown man was looking to break an ambitious milestone, setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher planned to jump out of a plane 100 times Monday. And as of Monday night, Bratcher accomplished his goal, jumping 100 times in one day, setting a new Kentucky record.
WTVQ
Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
clayconews.com
KSP POST 6 CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION OF INFANT IN HARRISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Dry Ridge, KY - On September 20, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 6 was contacted by Harrison County Dispatch for assistance. The Harrison County Ambulance had been dispatched to 166 Horseshoe Drive at 12:05 a.m. reference an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Cynthiana Police...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off. Deputies had...
Comments / 0