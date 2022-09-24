Read full article on original website
Women’s Tennis Wraps up ITA Texas Regionals
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Paula Barañano, Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson had strong showings to highlight the Baylor women's tennis week at the ITA Texas Regionals, hosted by TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Baylor saw Barañano advance to the quarterfinals in singles and Kostenko and Thompson...
No. 16/14 Football hosts No. 9/7 Oklahoma State
WACO, Texas – Fresh off a league-opening win at Iowa State last week, No. 16/14 Baylor will play host to No. 9/7 Oklahoma State, with kickoff on Saturday slated for 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst) calling the action, and will also be on the Baylor Radio Network, with John Morris (play-by-play), J.J. Joe (analyst) and Ricky Thompson (sideline) on the call.
MT’s Grassi Mazzuchi, Miladinovic Win Singles Titles
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Baylor men's tennis team wrapped up the last day of the UTSA Fall Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi dominated his final round match-up, taking a 6-1, 6-3 win from Nacho Serra Sanchez from the University of Miami to win the title of the A singles bracket.
WGOLF Finishes Fifth in Season Debut at the Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. – Silje Ohma tied a school record with a 65 to lead Baylor women's golf to a fifth-place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club Monday. After leading the team with a 3-under 67 in her first career round on Saturday, Ohma joined nine other players in program history by shooting a 65 in the final round to finish tied for 10th.
HAPPY HOMECOMING
Dillon Doyle spent the first 20 years of his life in Iowa City, Iowa, before transferring from the University of Iowa to Baylor in the summer of 2020. Returning to his Iowa roots, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker had a happy homecoming Saturday afternoon, helping the 17th-ranked Bears (3-1, 1-0) knock off Iowa State, 31-24, for their first win in Ames since 2016.
No. 17 Baylor vs. No. 9/8 Oklahoma State set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff
WACO, Texas -- The game pitting No. 17/17 Baylor vs. No. 9/8 Oklahoma State on Saturday at McLane Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised live on FOX. The game will also be live on the Baylor Radio Network from Learfield. Baylor (3-1, 1-0 Big 12 Conference)...
