ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Conducts First Official Team Practice of the Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – With the first game being 42 days away, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team participated in their first official team practice of the season on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. "We have nine new faces this year," UTRGV Head...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Plays To Draw Against Sam Houston

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match Sunday against the Sam Houston State (SHSU) Bearkats at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-8-1, 0-3-1 WAC) senior...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Welcomes Buchanan and Guidry to Staff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Monday the additions of Chris Buchanan as an assistant coach and Tyler Guidry as a special assistant to the head coach. Buchanan comes to UTRGV from Odessa College, where...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Wraps Up Competition at Roadrunner Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished the Roadrunner Invitational with three singles victories on Sunday at the UTSA Tennis Center. Junior Emilien Burnel opened his UTRGV career with a stellar weekend, going 3-0 to win the Singles D Draw. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set to Host Sam Houston on Sunday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) is set to host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-6-1, 0-3-0 WAC) in a Western Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
goutrgv.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Emilien Burnel

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Emilien Burnel, of the men's tennis team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Burnel opened his UTRGV career with five wins at the Roadrunner Invitational over the weekend.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Golf Kicks Off Fall Season at Bearkat Invitational on Monday

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team is set to kick off the fall season at the Bearkat Invitational starting on Monday at Raven's Nest Golf Club. Tournament Format. Monday will feature two rounds with teams teeing off starting at 8:30 a.m.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Goes 10-0 During Day 2 of Roadrunner Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team was dominant during Day 2 of the Roadrunner Invitational at the UTSA Tennis Center on Saturday, going 10-0 in doubles and singles action. UTRGV will close the tournament Sunday with singles competition starting at 8:30...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Sydney Johnson
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Plays CSU to a Scoreless Draw

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team played the CSUN Matadors to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Matador Soccer Stadium. Both defenses battled through the 90 minutes. Freshman Alexis Gonzalez (1-0-1) anchored a Vaqueros (2-3-2) defense with a career-high four...
EDINBURG, TX
mwcconnection.com

Rainbow Warrior defense gashed in 45-20 loss to NMSU

One step forward, two steps backwards. Hawaii finally removed the goose egg in the win column last week, defeating Duquesne on homecoming at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The defense shined. The Warriors were hoping to continue that momentum against 0-4 New Mexico State. That did not happen, at all. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KVIA ABC-7

Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August.  The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Grande Valley#The New Mexico State#Utrgv#Track Field Complex#Aggies
KVIA ABC-7

Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday

EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy