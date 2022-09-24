Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Conducts First Official Team Practice of the Season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – With the first game being 42 days away, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team participated in their first official team practice of the season on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. "We have nine new faces this year," UTRGV Head...
Women's Soccer Plays To Draw Against Sam Houston
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match Sunday against the Sam Houston State (SHSU) Bearkats at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-8-1, 0-3-1 WAC) senior...
Men's Basketball Welcomes Buchanan and Guidry to Staff
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Monday the additions of Chris Buchanan as an assistant coach and Tyler Guidry as a special assistant to the head coach. Buchanan comes to UTRGV from Odessa College, where...
Men's Tennis Wraps Up Competition at Roadrunner Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished the Roadrunner Invitational with three singles victories on Sunday at the UTSA Tennis Center. Junior Emilien Burnel opened his UTRGV career with a stellar weekend, going 3-0 to win the Singles D Draw. He...
Women's Soccer Set to Host Sam Houston on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-0, 0-3-0 WAC) is set to host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-6-1, 0-3-0 WAC) in a Western Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Emilien Burnel
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Emilien Burnel, of the men's tennis team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Burnel opened his UTRGV career with five wins at the Roadrunner Invitational over the weekend.
Women's Golf Kicks Off Fall Season at Bearkat Invitational on Monday
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team is set to kick off the fall season at the Bearkat Invitational starting on Monday at Raven's Nest Golf Club. Tournament Format. Monday will feature two rounds with teams teeing off starting at 8:30 a.m.
Men's Tennis Goes 10-0 During Day 2 of Roadrunner Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team was dominant during Day 2 of the Roadrunner Invitational at the UTSA Tennis Center on Saturday, going 10-0 in doubles and singles action. UTRGV will close the tournament Sunday with singles competition starting at 8:30...
Men's Soccer Plays CSU to a Scoreless Draw
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team played the CSUN Matadors to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Matador Soccer Stadium. Both defenses battled through the 90 minutes. Freshman Alexis Gonzalez (1-0-1) anchored a Vaqueros (2-3-2) defense with a career-high four...
UTEP drops Golddiggers name for Dance Team, but ‘spirit lives on’
The University of Texas at El Paso has dropped the iconic Golddigger name after nearly a century, officially replacing it with UTEP Dance Team.
Rainbow Warrior defense gashed in 45-20 loss to NMSU
One step forward, two steps backwards. Hawaii finally removed the goose egg in the win column last week, defeating Duquesne on homecoming at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The defense shined. The Warriors were hoping to continue that momentum against 0-4 New Mexico State. That did not happen, at all. The...
Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August. The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday
EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
City asks residents, businesses to participate in study for Downtown + Uptown plan
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core. The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and […]
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
13 Illegal Migrants Locked Inside a Box Truck Without Oxygen Rescued in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector, in addition to handling the recent migrant influx impacting the El Paso Station, have continued to sustain their border enforcement posture and have dismantled numerous dangerous human smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. The most significant...
Board member at former district calls for probe into bonds during SISD Dr. Carman’s past tenure
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school board member where current Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman once worked is calling for a criminal investigation into how bond money was handled during his tenure. San Benito, Texas, ISD Board Vice President Janie Lopez said she supports a criminal investigation into Dr. Carman’s tenure after an audit was […]
This new Valley wine has a long and ‘Immaculate’ history
For their new recipe of wine, owners of Bonita Flats Farm and Vineyard in Los Fresnos are using a variety of grapes introduced to the Valley 169 years ago by French nuns from Lyon France.
