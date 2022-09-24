LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August. The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO