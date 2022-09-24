Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Blue Devils and Bulldogs Set to Meet for First Time
DURHAM – Seeking to build off their 1-0 win against Boston College on Saturday night, No. 7 Duke returns to action at Koskinen Stadium against Yale on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) will take on the Bulldogs (4-0-2, 0-0-0) for the first time in program history, kicking off at 7 p.m. and streaming on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer Press Conference to Air Live on ACCNX
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23 season,...
goduke.com
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
goduke.com
Game Notes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
goduke.com
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
goduke.com
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
