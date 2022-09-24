ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
NFL
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night. Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay

While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Micah Parsons
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney doubtful, 4 out vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants will likely get edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari back on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ll be without a few others. As anticipated, cornerback Aaron Robinson will not play after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. He is expected to be joined by wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who missed the team’s previous two practices with a lingering hamstring injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Bengals#American Football#The Big Apple#New York Giants#Mnf

Comments / 0

Community Policy