Football Has a Date With UMass for Homecoming
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team will conclude its 2022 non-conference slate when the Eagles play host to the University of Massachusetts Saturday, Oct.1, inside Rynearson Stadium. The cornerstone event of the University's 101st Homecoming Week will kick off at 2 p.m. at "The Factory".
EMU-WMU to Air Nationally on CBS Sports Network
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University football team's game at Western Michigan University Saturday, Oct. 8, will kick off at noon and will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network, the Mid-American Conference office announced today, Sept. 26. WEMU (89.1 FM) and the Varsity Network will also provide audio coverage of the contest from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Roof Adds Casey Wila to Baseball Staff
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University baseball program and Head Coach Eric Roof announce the addition of Volunteer Assistant Coach Casey Wila to the coaching staff Monday, Sept. 26. "I am really excited to add Casey to our program and staff," Roof said. "His background speaks for...
Dearforff Paces EMU In Round 1 at Folds of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Round one of the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate took place on Monday, Sept. 26, at par 72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. Florida State sits at the top of the team leaderboard, recording a 287 (-1) on a brisk Monday a few hundred yards from the east shore of Lake Michigan. Liberty, Oregon State, Illinois, Arizona, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, and Grand Valley State are all within 10 strokes of FSU for the team lead. A total of 11 players from eight schools shot under par.
EMU Men's Golf Preps for Folds of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team is back in the state of Michigan for the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, Sept. 26-28, at the par-72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. The three-day event is being hosted by the Golf Coaches Association of America, Michigan State University, and the Folds of Honor Foundation with proceeds benefiting the Folds of Honor and the GCAA Presidential Scholarship Fund.
EMU Rowing Races Wisconsin on Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University rowing team continued its fall campaign with a dual race against the University of Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 24, on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis. The regatta, which was considered a scrimmage between the two squads, featured four different boats competing in two...
EMU Celebrates Homecoming Week from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University will commemorate Homecoming with a variety of exciting in-person events as part of its weeklong "Where It All Started" celebration from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. "Every year, Homecoming celebrates the most spirited week on EMU's campus with so many fun ways...
Former Soccer Keeper Playing in UEFA Champions League
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Former Eastern Michigan University soccer player Kaylin Williams (2015-18) is continuing to impress in her professional career as the four-year Eagle goalkeeper recently signed a professional contract to join K.F.F. Vllaznia (Albania). Williams most recently played for the Kansas City Courage in the United Women's Soccer league.
