GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Round one of the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate took place on Monday, Sept. 26, at par 72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. Florida State sits at the top of the team leaderboard, recording a 287 (-1) on a brisk Monday a few hundred yards from the east shore of Lake Michigan. Liberty, Oregon State, Illinois, Arizona, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, and Grand Valley State are all within 10 strokes of FSU for the team lead. A total of 11 players from eight schools shot under par.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO