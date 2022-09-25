ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Ian, which could hit as major hurricane

By Adam Schrader & Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation that Tropical Storm Ian could hit the state as a major hurricane next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyAMH_0i8J5A3900
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane, formed over the Caribbean. Photo courtesy of NHC

The declaration, announced in a White House news release , authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it passes near or over western Cuba into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC classifies major hurricanes as having a Category 3 level or above, as "devastating damage will occur."

Tropical Storm Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean on Friday night into Saturday prompting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties.

"I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9," DeSantis said in a statement .

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

In its 8 p.m. update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian is moving west at around 14 mph with sustained winds near 45 mph but is expected to turn northward by Tuesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday," the NHC said in its update .

"Ian will then move near or over western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday."

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica on Friday, which is expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of rain that could cause flash flooding and mudslide. The storm is currently 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

"A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within the next 48 hours," reads a statement from Jamaica's Meteorological Service Division shared on Twitter by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

"All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks should by now have completed all the necessary safety precautions and are advised to remain in safe harbor until all warning messages have been lifted."

After passing by Jamaica, Ian is expected to pass "near or over" the Cayman Islands -- dumping 4 to 8 inches of rain from Sunday night into early Monday.

The NHC said Saturday that a hurricane warning is now in effect for the Cayman Islands.

"Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Grand Cayman by early Monday, with tropical storm conditions expected by Sunday night," the meteorologists said.

"Tropical storm conditions are possible on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac by Sunday night."

Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday, which could receive as much as 14 inches of rain in some places, according to the NHC.

Heavy rains in the Florida Keys and south Florida are expected to begin as early as Monday, causing "limited flash and urban flooding."

In addition, storm swells generated by Ian will start impacting Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Sunday and spread to Cuba by Monday, the NHC said.

NASA announced that it was canceling its planned Sept. 27 launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm.

"During a meeting Saturday morning, teams decided to stand down on preparing for the Tuesday launch date to allow them to configure systems for rolling back the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building," the agency said in a blog post.

Engineers put off making a final decision about the rollback to Sunday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Those late night arrivals from the border want on the next bus or plane to New England or George Soros will sue for that too.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

MAJOR STORM: Hurricane Ian seen from space

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian churns on a projected path toward Florida, a new image shows the storm’s massive size. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday shared a photo of Ian, which is expected to strike Florida’s west coast. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian latest updates: Cancellations, soaking rain

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormPHOTOS: Hurricane Ian threatens FloridaHere are the latest updates:4:30 p.m. Keiser university campus closures in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties: Normal class schedules and building operations are expected to resume on September 29.4:28 p.m. Broward College Cancels Classes: Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. and Thursday, September 29.4:07 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade. The warning...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Watch#Emergency Management#Grand Cayman#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Tropical Storm Ian#Nhc#White House#Floridians
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone and path

With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones. On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:. Red is A, the most vulnerable...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy