Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Ian, which could hit as major hurricane

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation that Tropical Storm Ian could hit the state as a major hurricane next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane, formed over the Caribbean. Photo courtesy of NHC

The declaration, announced in a White House news release , authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it passes near or over western Cuba into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC classifies major hurricanes as having a Category 3 level or above, as "devastating damage will occur."

Tropical Storm Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean on Friday night into Saturday prompting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties.

"I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9," DeSantis said in a statement .

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

In its 8 p.m. update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian is moving west at around 14 mph with sustained winds near 45 mph but is expected to turn northward by Tuesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday," the NHC said in its update .

"Ian will then move near or over western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday."

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica on Friday, which is expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of rain that could cause flash flooding and mudslide. The storm is currently 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

"A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within the next 48 hours," reads a statement from Jamaica's Meteorological Service Division shared on Twitter by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

"All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks should by now have completed all the necessary safety precautions and are advised to remain in safe harbor until all warning messages have been lifted."

After passing by Jamaica, Ian is expected to pass "near or over" the Cayman Islands -- dumping 4 to 8 inches of rain from Sunday night into early Monday.

The NHC said Saturday that a hurricane warning is now in effect for the Cayman Islands.

"Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Grand Cayman by early Monday, with tropical storm conditions expected by Sunday night," the meteorologists said.

"Tropical storm conditions are possible on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac by Sunday night."

Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday, which could receive as much as 14 inches of rain in some places, according to the NHC.

Heavy rains in the Florida Keys and south Florida are expected to begin as early as Monday, causing "limited flash and urban flooding."

In addition, storm swells generated by Ian will start impacting Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Sunday and spread to Cuba by Monday, the NHC said.

NASA announced that it was canceling its planned Sept. 27 launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm.

"During a meeting Saturday morning, teams decided to stand down on preparing for the Tuesday launch date to allow them to configure systems for rolling back the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building," the agency said in a blog post.

Engineers put off making a final decision about the rollback to Sunday.

