Are you ready to experience EDC Las Vegas in 2023? Make sure to grab tickets when the general sale begins on September 29. Few festivals on the planet can match up to the grand scale and immersive experience that EDC Las Vegas offers each year. From its lineup that features some of the best artists in the scene to the stages that leave the jaws of attendees consistently dropped, there’s just something special about this weekend in Sin City. After another massive edition this past May, Pasquale Rotella and Insomniac stoked excitement by releasing Future Owl tickets just days after the dust settled. But if you missed out on those early passes to attend EDC Las Vegas next year, you’re in luck because they just announced that more tickets will be available during the general sale.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO