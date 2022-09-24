Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat. The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season. According to a post from the orchard on...
edmidentity.com
EDC Las Vegas Announces Date for 2023 General Ticket Sale
Are you ready to experience EDC Las Vegas in 2023? Make sure to grab tickets when the general sale begins on September 29. Few festivals on the planet can match up to the grand scale and immersive experience that EDC Las Vegas offers each year. From its lineup that features some of the best artists in the scene to the stages that leave the jaws of attendees consistently dropped, there’s just something special about this weekend in Sin City. After another massive edition this past May, Pasquale Rotella and Insomniac stoked excitement by releasing Future Owl tickets just days after the dust settled. But if you missed out on those early passes to attend EDC Las Vegas next year, you’re in luck because they just announced that more tickets will be available during the general sale.
antiMUSIC
Styx Announce Las Vegas Residency
(ABC) Styx have announced that they will returning to Las Vegas early next year to launch a new five-night residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The special run of Vegas shows will be taking place on January 27th and 28th and February 1st, 3rd and...
news3lv.com
Inflation impacts food festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
vegaspublicity.com
Oktoberfest 2022 Continues at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas with Human Nature and Reckless in Vegas
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas continued its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebrations this past weekend with celebrity keg tappers on Friday and Saturday evening. Pop-vocal group Human Nature, who is currently performing a limited Las Vegas engagement at South Point Casino, tapped the keg on the Hofbräuhaus stage on Friday evening.
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
cohaitungchi.com
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
vegas24seven.com
Now Playing: FlyOver in Las Vegas’ New Flight Ride “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies” Lands on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (September 26, 2022) – FlyOver in Las Vegas, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies. Featuring incredible footage captured in remote areas of the Canadian Rocky Mountains,...
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
news3lv.com
Sweet and playful Joe Star available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Star from the Nevada SPCA joined us in studio on Monday!. He's a shy but sweet and playful 5-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home. Lori Heeren with Nevada SPCA joined us to share more about Joe!
Fox5 KVVU
Renting or buying, Las Vegas realtors warn about scams
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re buying or renting, scams come in many forms and Las Vegas Valley realtors are warning about the recent scams they’re experiencing. A week and a half ago Michael Marino, a realtor out of Henderson, was contacted by a man looking to sell two properties within the MacDonald Ranch community.
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud
There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Report says Las Vegas’ hot real estate market is starting to cool
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report indicates that Las Vegas’ hot hot real estate market is starting to cool. Redfin ranked the top 100 United States metro areas that are seeing a slowing real estate market. While Seattle is at the top of that list, the report...
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?
It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
Pet of the week: Toby
Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
