China Camp State Park in Marin County has always been one of those places I meant to get to. But it’s just far enough away that I never quite got around to it. Now that I’ve been, I’m a fan, the kind who urges people to go to this out-of-the way location and enjoy the stunning views of San Pablo Bay and reminders of the region’s history.

