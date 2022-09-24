Read full article on original website
SF’s Downtown Condos Are Piling Up And Pricing Down As Housing Market Cools
High-rise condos near San Francisco’s downtown—which account for the bulk of San Francisco’s newer housing stock—are piling up amid rising interest rates and a shift in the city’s housing market. The luxury condos are another casualty of San Francisco’s slow return to offices, with a...
COVID Dashboard: Omicron-targeting boosters widely available as Bay Area transmission reaches 'low' level
Local and state data on COVID-19
San Francisco ranks No. 4 for most expensive rent in the U.S.
San Francisco is the fourth most expensive city for renters in the country, with a median rent of $2,995, per Dwellsy's August report, Axios' Brianna Crane reports. Why it matters: Already-pricey rents are more expensive in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing. What's happening: High demand and...
Bay Area has entered a lull in COVID-19 cases as outdoor events flood calendars
The uptick in outdoor events signals a more relaxed attitude at this stage in the pandemic, but may be concerning as we head into fall and this year’s flu season.
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
The Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening: Celebrating a World-Class Park With Stunning Views in San Francisco
On July 17, thousands of visitors from all over the Bay Area trekked out to the Presidio to be the first to see the highly anticipated, years-in-the-making Tunnel Tops — a new, 14-acre stretch of public parkland built atop the two tunnels leading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Touring the nature trails and history museum at China Camp State Park
China Camp State Park in Marin County has always been one of those places I meant to get to. But it’s just far enough away that I never quite got around to it. Now that I’ve been, I’m a fan, the kind who urges people to go to this out-of-the way location and enjoy the stunning views of San Pablo Bay and reminders of the region’s history.
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Southwest Airlines flight attendants prepare to strike nationwide over expired contract
Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants nationwide will be walking the picket lines Tuesday after working for nearly three years without a contract.
