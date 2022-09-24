ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Axios

San Francisco ranks No. 4 for most expensive rent in the U.S.

San Francisco is the fourth most expensive city for renters in the country, with a median rent of $2,995, per Dwellsy's August report, Axios' Brianna Crane reports. Why it matters: Already-pricey rents are more expensive in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing. What's happening: High demand and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Piedmont, CA
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Fair Housing#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Affordable Housing
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Touring the nature trails and history museum at China Camp State Park

China Camp State Park in Marin County has always been one of those places I meant to get to. But it’s just far enough away that I never quite got around to it. Now that I’ve been, I’m a fan, the kind who urges people to go to this out-of-the way location and enjoy the stunning views of San Pablo Bay and reminders of the region’s history.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

