Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland

Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
HOUSTON, TX
tsusports.com

Football Fights To The End In Hard-Fought Contest At UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – A second half surge was the difference as Texas Southern dropped a 52-24 hard-fought decision at UTSA on Saturday inside the Alamodome. TSU opened the game with a bang as LaDarius Owens broke free for a 39-yard run on the drive's first play but the drive would stall ultimately as TSU was forced to punt. UTSA would score on its opening possession as they marched 87 yards on 10 plays which was capped off by a touchdown run from Frank Harris.
HOUSTON, TX
radiokenai.com

Houston Remains Unbeaten With 40-6 Win Over Kenai

Control the line of scrimmage and you control the game–case in point, the Houston Hawks. The Houston Hawks dominated both the offensive and defensive line powering the Hawks to a 40-6 victory over the Kenai Kardinals on Saturday at KCHS, the Kardinals homecoming game and Kenai’s third Mid-Alaska Conference game. Houston improved to 6-0 and the Kardinals drop to 4-3 and 1-2 in the Mid-Alaska Conference.
KENAI, AK
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed

Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
FRESNO, TX
houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile

My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
