The Independent

9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Old Mops for This $35 Easy-to-Use Spinning One With Over 130,000 Reviews

While we like cleaning the house, making sure everything has its place and that the home is sparkling, there’s one chore we hate every single time. It’s been years, and we know we have to do it, but we procrastinate every chance we get. Because let’s face it, who the heck likes mopping? Seriously, it’s time-consuming and messy, and it’s just not a good time. We’ve tried a lot of different mops over the years to no avail, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found our holy grail of mops (never thought we’d say that!) For only $35, you can snag...
PC Magazine

iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Promises No Wet Carpets

IRobot today introduced the Roomba Combo j7+, which it claims is the world's most advanced 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. The Combo j7+ is designed to handle a mixture of carpets, rugs, and hard floors, but what iRobot hopes will make it stand out from the competition is the robot's ability to vacuum and mop in a single cleaning job. There's no need to manually attach a mop pad after vacuuming as this robot uses a novel solution to perform both tasks.
SPY

First Look: iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Perfects the 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Design

Even as Amazon prepares to finalize its acquisition of iRobot, the veteran robot maker isn’t distracted by its continuing conquest of the space. Today’s announcement of the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is proof of that, which marks the company’s first of a kind 2-in-1 robot vacuum that vacuums and mops. For iRobot, this is a big deal because it’s been on the sidelines watching its rivals continually coming out with 2-in-1 robots for quite a while. What makes the Roomba Combo j7+ special is the fact that we feel that it’s the first to really address the problem of actually doing...
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
pymnts

Amazon, Google Hear Consumers, Crank Up Volume of Voice Commerce Touchpoints

The chorus supporting expansion of voice commerce and smart home applications has gotten considerably louder in 2022 as Amazon specifically brings Alexa deeper into connecting consumers with sellers via an ongoing introduction of new tools and capabilities. At its annual Amazon Accelerate conference for independent sellers on the platform on...
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine 10 kg arrives with color smart touch screen

The Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine 10 kg is now available to pre-order in China. The machine uses steam sterilization, achieving a 99.99% sterilization rate. Smart features of the device include automatic detergent delivery, based on the load sensed by the machine, and intelligent drying, which ends the cycle when it determines the clothes are no longer wet.
CNET

Smarten Up Your Home On a Budget With 20% Off Aqara Plugs, Lights and More

Because many third-party smart devices are compatible with mainstream voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you don't have to spend big money on pricey name-brand devices to add some serious convenience to your home. And right now, Amazon is offering a chance to pick up some budget-friendly Aqara smart home devices for even less.
CNET

Save Up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells, Score One for as Little as $60

Video doorbells are incredibly useful for home security. They allow you to see who's at your front door, no matter where you are in the world. We like Ring video doorbells for a lot of the same reasons the product has become so popular all over the country: affordability, ease of use and easy setup.
