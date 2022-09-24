Read full article on original website
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
WSAW
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman has been reported as missing and endangered. Maggie Mae Remiker was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m. She was spotted getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Streets in Two Rivers. Police say Maggie is not believed...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System. The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
seehafernews.com
Ten UW-Green Bay Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships
Ten UW Green Bay nursing students were honored with scholarships this week. The scholarships ranged in value from $2,500 to $5,000 and were provided by Aurora BayCare. In total, Aurora BayCare has committed to more than $125,000 in scholarships to inspiring nursing for UW-Green Bay students and plans to fund the scholarships over the next four years.
whbl.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
WNCY
Threatening Skies Doesn’t Keep The Crowds From Octoberfest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it’s been a long since...
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
whby.com
Help sought in Appleton East theft investigation
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police ask for help in a theft investigation. It pertains to an incident on Saturday at East High School. Police want to identify a person captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. Tips may also...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor: River Point District is “Coming Along”
The expansion of Manitowoc’s downtown via the River Point District is, as Mayor Justin Nickles put it “coming along.”. We spoke with the mayor about the topic, and he said that they did have a bit of a setback with the public portions of the project. “The kayak...
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
WNCY
Green Bay Parks Committee To Discuss Porlier Pier
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old – is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is...
doorcountydailynews.com
Living on purpose
Over the years, I have been fortunate to participate in numerous Leadership Development Courses both on the civilian side as well as with the military. A few years ago, I was introduced to a world class leadership organization located right her in Northeast Wisconsin. At the time Superintendent Glenn Schlender had invited me to one of their events as a visitor. I was immediate hooked as the content and delivery were unlike anything I had experienced before. The name of the organization is Initiative One, and just last year, our very own County Administrator Scott Feldt, who was also impressed by this organization made it possible for members of our County Leadership staff to attend their leadership Transformation series.
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
whby.com
Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
