Over the years, I have been fortunate to participate in numerous Leadership Development Courses both on the civilian side as well as with the military. A few years ago, I was introduced to a world class leadership organization located right her in Northeast Wisconsin. At the time Superintendent Glenn Schlender had invited me to one of their events as a visitor. I was immediate hooked as the content and delivery were unlike anything I had experienced before. The name of the organization is Initiative One, and just last year, our very own County Administrator Scott Feldt, who was also impressed by this organization made it possible for members of our County Leadership staff to attend their leadership Transformation series.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO