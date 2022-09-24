ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years of not knowing any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula county when a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, aka "Cadillac Man".
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car

On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased. As the area he was found in was determined to...
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season

While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
Missoula Midtown Association shares first draft of master plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Midtown is a non profit organization that focuses on the development of the midtown sector of Missoula, stretching from Southgate Mall, all the way to Fort Missoula. Midtown started their masterplan in 2019, and have been developing it since, focusing on sustaining recreation areas and businesses...
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting

“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather

MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
