ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

United States national parks offer free entry Saturday

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMzDL_0i8IFq4r00

U.S. national parks offer free entry on Sept. 24 00:17

NEW YORK -- Looking for something to do outdoors for the first weekend of fall? Saturday, there's free entry to all United States national parks.

The free day is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

The free waiver does not, however, cover costs to do other activities, like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Some participating parks in our region include:

  • Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York
  • Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in New York
  • Thomas Edison National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Morristown National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in New Jersey
  • Weir Farm National Historical Park in Connecticut

For a full list, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

National Park Service to spend on transportation

The National Park Service says that they are allocating $1.1 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve transportation in national parks and to collaborate with the Department of Transportation to research innovative solutions to provide visitors with comprehensive, reliable, real-time travel information. National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#National Parks#United States#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#National Public Lands Day
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy