United States national parks offer free entry Saturday

U.S. national parks offer free entry on Sept. 24 00:17

NEW YORK -- Looking for something to do outdoors for the first weekend of fall? Saturday, there's free entry to all United States national parks.

The free day is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

The free waiver does not, however, cover costs to do other activities, like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Some participating parks in our region include:

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York

Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in New York

Thomas Edison National Historical Park in New Jersey

Morristown National Historical Park in New Jersey



Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in New Jersey

Weir Farm National Historical Park in Connecticut



For a full list, click here .