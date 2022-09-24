ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell Foundation hires university alum Andi Weber as executive director

The Haskell Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting Haskell Indian Nations University, has hired Haskell alum Andi Weber as its new executive director. Weber, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians of Wisconsin and a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, joins the foundation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho, where she managed more than 20 community and economic development projects as a senior planner. She’ll replace outgoing executive director Aaron Hove, who has guided the foundation since September of 2018.
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.  Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise

Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
