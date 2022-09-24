Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence district report: 205 teachers resigned or retired last school year, 31 positions remain unfilled
More than 200 teachers resigned or retired from the Lawrence school district last school year, with major reasons cited in exit surveys including pay, workload and district leadership. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board received a report on the number of classified and certified resignations, vacancies...
LJWORLD
Haskell Foundation hires university alum Andi Weber as executive director
The Haskell Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting Haskell Indian Nations University, has hired Haskell alum Andi Weber as its new executive director. Weber, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians of Wisconsin and a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, joins the foundation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho, where she managed more than 20 community and economic development projects as a senior planner. She’ll replace outgoing executive director Aaron Hove, who has guided the foundation since September of 2018.
Committee works to fill Johnson County district judge positions
OLATHE, Kan. — The 10th Judicial Nominating Committee is seeking out nominees to fill one district judge vacancy and two district magistrate judge vacancies in Johnson County. The committee will be tasked with filling the three vacant positions due to upcoming retirements. District Judge Paul Gurney will retire Sept. 30, District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins will […]
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Alleged Olathe East school shooter’s case continued again
Jaylon Elmore, the 19-year-old student who allegedly shot a police officer March 4 at Olathe East High School, has been granted another continuance. Elmore and an administrator also were injured.
LJWORLD
‘Tight and getting tighter’: Lawrence only has roughly 500 lots available for residential development, city data shows
Lawrence’s annual inventory of available residential lots does not bear good news, with the city now calculating that it will be completely out of developable land in only about three years. That represents a notable decrease from the previous year, impacting the city’s affordable housing efforts as well as...
LJWORLD
Affordable housing complex in Baldwin can modernize nearly 40-year-old units; without ARPA aid, it would’ve taken another decade
Baldwin Retirement Apartment Complex Inc. may sound like the name of a retirement home, but it was actually the first affordable housing agency to appear in Baldwin City, and it’s the only one that’s a nonprofit today. BRAC was one of 14 county agencies to make the final...
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Johnson County board considers $29M plan to part ways with county nursing home
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider terminating an agreement for the Johnson County Nursing Center.
LJWORLD
It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise
Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
KMBC.com
Cass County residents pushing for new laws after dog bite complaints on property
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County presiding commissioner said he has directed the county attorney to review potential changes to county ordinances in response to a property with multiple dogs on chains or tethers near a popular state trail. The new development comes after KMBC 9 Investigates first...
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
KOMU
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
KMBC.com
KCPD: Social media rumors regarding a 'serial killer' targeting women are untrue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a video circulating social media claiming a "serial killer" is targeting women in the community is false. In the video, posted to TikTok and shared to other social media platforms, a man claims information from the community says...
