Las Cruces, NM

nmsuroundup.com

NM State overpowers Hawaii and achieves first win of the Jerry Kill campaign

Head Coach Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State football campaign secured their first win of the season and in their all-time series against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 45-26 Saturday evening. In a game where the Aggies controlled the tempo from start to finish, NM State finally played some “Jerry Kill football” thrashing offensively, which has been something the team has been chipping away at all season.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Organ Mountain HS football player laid to rest

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Family, friends and loved ones gathered at Las Cruces First Church to pay their final respects to Abraham Romero, 17, Saturday. Romero was a high school student and football player at Organ Mountain High School whose life was tragically cut short in September 2022. Loved...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
#Utrgv#Nm State Volleyball#Wac#Aggies
KVIA

Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight

EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
ANTHONY, NM
krwg.org

Research at NMSU looks at the effectiveness of mosquito repellents

Mosquitoes can carry many deadly diseases, including Zika, West Nile Virus, and dengue fever. Last year, there were 33 cases of West Nile Virus in New Mexico. At New Mexico State University research is being done to gain more understanding of the insect’s life cycle in order to disrupt the process of disease transmission.
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Isolated Showers/Storms Sunday; Cool Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Saturday’s high was 96. That was just one degree shy of tying the record of 97 set in 1982. Well, if you’re longing for Fall-like temperatures, you’ll love what’s about to happen. Yes, we’ll be close to 90 on Sunday, but then highs drop on Monday. I captured this beautiful t-storm in the Upper Valley (below). We’ll likely see a scene just like this late Sunday and early Monday. Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX

