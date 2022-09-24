Read full article on original website
NM State overpowers Hawaii and achieves first win of the Jerry Kill campaign
Head Coach Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State football campaign secured their first win of the season and in their all-time series against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 45-26 Saturday evening. In a game where the Aggies controlled the tempo from start to finish, NM State finally played some “Jerry Kill football” thrashing offensively, which has been something the team has been chipping away at all season.
UTEP drops Golddiggers name for Dance Team, but ‘spirit lives on’
The University of Texas at El Paso has dropped the iconic Golddigger name after nearly a century, officially replacing it with UTEP Dance Team.
After the EP Chihuahuas Big Win Means Lighting the Field on Fire
People rarely hear about any sort of staff lighting up a field on fire on purpose ever. All I got to say is people who are El Paso Chihuahuas season ticket holders sure are lucky. The El Paso Chihuahuas sure played a damn good game this past Saturday. But the...
Organ Mountain HS football player laid to rest
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Family, friends and loved ones gathered at Las Cruces First Church to pay their final respects to Abraham Romero, 17, Saturday. Romero was a high school student and football player at Organ Mountain High School whose life was tragically cut short in September 2022. Loved...
Friends and family say their final farewell to Organ Mountain football team captain
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Abraham Romero, described by teammates, as the heart of the team, died on September 17. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming on August 26. Hundreds were present at the...
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight
EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
Research at NMSU looks at the effectiveness of mosquito repellents
Mosquitoes can carry many deadly diseases, including Zika, West Nile Virus, and dengue fever. Last year, there were 33 cases of West Nile Virus in New Mexico. At New Mexico State University research is being done to gain more understanding of the insect’s life cycle in order to disrupt the process of disease transmission.
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
City asks residents, businesses to participate in study for Downtown + Uptown plan
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core. The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and […]
Board member at former district calls for probe into bonds during SISD Dr. Carman’s past tenure
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school board member where current Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman once worked is calling for a criminal investigation into how bond money was handled during his tenure. San Benito, Texas, ISD Board Vice President Janie Lopez said she supports a criminal investigation into Dr. Carman’s tenure after an audit was […]
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Isolated Showers/Storms Sunday; Cool Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Saturday’s high was 96. That was just one degree shy of tying the record of 97 set in 1982. Well, if you’re longing for Fall-like temperatures, you’ll love what’s about to happen. Yes, we’ll be close to 90 on Sunday, but then highs drop on Monday. I captured this beautiful t-storm in the Upper Valley (below). We’ll likely see a scene just like this late Sunday and early Monday. Here’s your forecast…
