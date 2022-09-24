Head Coach Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State football campaign secured their first win of the season and in their all-time series against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 45-26 Saturday evening. In a game where the Aggies controlled the tempo from start to finish, NM State finally played some “Jerry Kill football” thrashing offensively, which has been something the team has been chipping away at all season.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO