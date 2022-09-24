Benn and Mete get their chance, lineups against the Senators, and other notes from day two of Leafs camp

The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO