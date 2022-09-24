Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
breezynews.com
Controlled Burn Gets out of Hand in Attala
6:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on South Huntington St near Bobo St. 2:25 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Attala Rd 4975 for a grass fire that started as a controlled burn but got out of hand. Firemen got the fire contained around 3 pm.
WLBT
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:13 PM on September 23,...
WLBT
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
WAPT
Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Giveaways help people with water, utility payments
JACKSON, Miss. — Water giveaways continue as Jackson presses on following a water crisis and citywide boil water notice. People lined up Saturday morning at Mt. Help Baptist Church in Jackson where they were providing not only bottled water, but rental assistance applications. People could apply to receive up...
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
WAPT
Ridgeland police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Ridgeland police officers chased a vehicle on Highway 51 Saturday night. According to Police Chief Brian Myers, officers made a traffic stop on a green Chevy Silverado. Myers said the driver backed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound on Highway 51. Officers are currently looking for the...
Vicksburg Post
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
kicks96news.com
Several Accidents in Neshoba
7:40 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on BIA 0241. 8:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a livestock hazard on Hwy. 15 N near Road 571. 11:27 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a reckless driver on W Main...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
Comments / 0