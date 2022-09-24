Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron In Tweet After Cowboys Win
The Dallas defensive end responded to one of the NBA great’s tweet’s during the game.
Giants open as 3.5-point home favorites over Bears in Week 4
The New York Giants (2-1) have opened as early 3.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears (2-1) for their Week 4 game this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico. The over/under opened at 38.5 points. The Giants won their first two games of the 2022 regular season over Tennessee and...
Comments / 0