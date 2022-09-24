ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

#20 Pepperdine to Host Gonzaga, Trek to San Francisco, Santa Clara

MALIBU, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team faces a busy week ahead, returning to Firestone Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly a month to host Gonzaga before getting back on the road to play at San Francisco and Santa Clara. MATCH #14 — Tuesday (September 27)...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Tjen Wins Singles Title in San Francisco, Waves Also Take Doubles Title

SAN FRANCISCO, California – After a near-perfect weekend, the Pepperdine women's tennis team took home the singles and doubles titles for the second season in a row at the Battle in the Bay hosted by the University of San Francisco at the California Tennis Club. #44 Janice Tjen (Jakarta,...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Water Polo Wins Twice at MPSF Invitational

PALO ALTO, California – The #11 Pepperdine men's water polo won twice on Saturday at the MPSF Invitational, beating Pomona-Pitzer 16-5 in the morning before edging #14 UC San Diego 12-11 in the afternoon. The Waves (6-7) moved on to Sunday's ninth-place game after outscoring the Tritons 4-2 in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Stanford, CA
San Francisco, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Voice of OC

Laguna Beach Moves To Take Over County Beaches

Beachgoers in Laguna Beach might soon be able to enjoy a cigarette-free coastline as city officials are trying to secure Orange County-run beaches. Ken Domer, Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager, said the biggest benefit of taking over the beaches is that officials can now enforce the city’s rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA

