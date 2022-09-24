Read full article on original website
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Netflix Brings Beverly Hills Cop SequelAbdul GhaniBeverly Hills, CA
Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the futureDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
#20 Pepperdine to Host Gonzaga, Trek to San Francisco, Santa Clara
MALIBU, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team faces a busy week ahead, returning to Firestone Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly a month to host Gonzaga before getting back on the road to play at San Francisco and Santa Clara. MATCH #14 — Tuesday (September 27)...
Tjen Wins Singles Title in San Francisco, Waves Also Take Doubles Title
SAN FRANCISCO, California – After a near-perfect weekend, the Pepperdine women's tennis team took home the singles and doubles titles for the second season in a row at the Battle in the Bay hosted by the University of San Francisco at the California Tennis Club. #44 Janice Tjen (Jakarta,...
Men's Water Polo Wins Twice at MPSF Invitational
PALO ALTO, California – The #11 Pepperdine men's water polo won twice on Saturday at the MPSF Invitational, beating Pomona-Pitzer 16-5 in the morning before edging #14 UC San Diego 12-11 in the afternoon. The Waves (6-7) moved on to Sunday's ninth-place game after outscoring the Tritons 4-2 in...
Folsom stuns De La Salle again in final seconds of Northern California football showdown
CONCORD, Calif. — For a game that seemed stuck in first gear the first half, the second turned into a back-and-forth, heart-stopping carnival ride. In the end, Austin Mack's half-yard sneak on fourth down with 15 seconds left gave Folsom a thrilling 24-21 win Friday at Owen Owens ...
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Irvine on Saturday. The crash happened along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Laguna Beach Moves To Take Over County Beaches
Beachgoers in Laguna Beach might soon be able to enjoy a cigarette-free coastline as city officials are trying to secure Orange County-run beaches. Ken Domer, Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager, said the biggest benefit of taking over the beaches is that officials can now enforce the city’s rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
