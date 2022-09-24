ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

By Anna Roberts
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uSMb_0i8HJONK00

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy.

The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent.

More information and details on submitting a claim at googlebipasettlement.com

“Anyone who appeared in a photo on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while they were an Illinois resident is eligible to submit a claim and can do so on the settlement website or by mail,” the Chicago Tribune reports .

