Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
USC football rises to No. 6 in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
USC football inched closer to Top 5 status in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up one spot to No. 6 on Sunday morning. The Trojans also moved up one spot in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches' Poll to No. 6 as well. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) are...
Defense shines, but turnovers cost Oregon State in failed upset bid against No. 7 USC
Every so often, a highly-ranked USC football team makes the trip north to Corvallis, and upset-minded Oregon State bursts onto the national scene. The hype was once again in full force ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Beavers and No. 7 Trojans at Reser Stadium, but unlike in the program-defining wins of 2006 and 2008, Oregon State came up just short of shocking the college football world.
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Fourth-down push from offensive line saved USC's season | The Block
In the segment of The Block, Blake Brockermeyer gives the USC offensive lineman his Big Ugly Award of The Week.
