ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Defense shines, but turnovers cost Oregon State in failed upset bid against No. 7 USC

Every so often, a highly-ranked USC football team makes the trip north to Corvallis, and upset-minded Oregon State bursts onto the national scene. The hype was once again in full force ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Beavers and No. 7 Trojans at Reser Stadium, but unlike in the program-defining wins of 2006 and 2008, Oregon State came up just short of shocking the college football world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy