New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use

Experts: Missoula’s jail diversion, behavioral health efforts moving the dial
The Jail Diversion Master Plan was written and adopted in 2016 and included roughly 40 recommendations across a number of categories, such as pre-sentencing and behavioral health.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years of not knowing any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula county when a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, aka "Cadillac Man".
Missoula Midtown Association shares first draft of master plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Midtown is a non profit organization that focuses on the development of the midtown sector of Missoula, stretching from Southgate Mall, all the way to Fort Missoula. Midtown started their masterplan in 2019, and have been developing it since, focusing on sustaining recreation areas and businesses...
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Montana vs Portland State Postgame Sound
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck, safety Robby Hauck, and wide receiver Junior Bergen after Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State. Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State. The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a...
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State
The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
