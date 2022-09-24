ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game

Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans. The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback

Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
#Buccaneers#Hamstring Injury#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
SB Nation

NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders

It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Matt LaFleur reveals big change after string of key injuries

After showing out in a big way in Week 2, fans received some not-so-good news when Sammy Watkins was added to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a hamstring injury. Did the ex-Clemson first-round pick suffer the injury on one of his three catches for 93 yards? Or maybe Watkins came up bad while helping to block on a running play, an aspect of the offense he reportedly loves?
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Romeo Doubs registers team-high eight receptions in Week 3

Romeo Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Doubs caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' opening drive. Fantasy Impact:. Doubs had the best game of his young career leading the team with eight catches and 73...
GREEN BAY, WI

