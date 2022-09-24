Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved amid hurricane threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game
Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans. The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field in Mile High. We’ve been waiting all day to show you our NFL odds series and deliver a 49ers-Broncos prediction and pick for Sunday night. The 49ers are coming off a...
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Bucs seeking explanation from NFL on 2-point conversion play clock issue
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cost themselves a win on Sunday by taking a delay of game penalty at a horrible time, and there have been some questions about whether they were cheated by an error with the play clock. Head coach Todd Bowles says his team has asked the NFL for clarification.
Romeo Doubs shines in Tampa Bay in spite of Packers' shaky passing attack
The writing was on the wall for Romeo Doubs entering the weekend. Given the Green Bay Packers' decimated receiver room, their fourth-round pick was bound to absorb an abundance of opportunities in the passing attack. In fact, it was Doubs' contributions that helped springboard the Packers to an early 14-3...
Packers’ Matt LaFleur reveals big change after string of key injuries
After showing out in a big way in Week 2, fans received some not-so-good news when Sammy Watkins was added to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a hamstring injury. Did the ex-Clemson first-round pick suffer the injury on one of his three catches for 93 yards? Or maybe Watkins came up bad while helping to block on a running play, an aspect of the offense he reportedly loves?
Romeo Doubs registers team-high eight receptions in Week 3
Romeo Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Doubs caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' opening drive. Fantasy Impact:. Doubs had the best game of his young career leading the team with eight catches and 73...
