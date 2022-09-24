ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer loses in doubles with Rafael Nadal in last match before retirement

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nePzq_0i8GfoQ900

LONDON — Roger Federer lost in doubles with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup Friday evening in London in his last match before retirement.

According to The Associated Press, Federer, 41, announced last week that this event was his final one before retirement and that his doubles outing would be his last match.

The New York Times reported that Federer’s career has spanned 24 years.

According to the AP, Federer and Nadal were on-court rivals but friends off the court.

The Tennis Channel on Twitter said that Federer and Nadal, Team Europe, fought hard but ultimately lost to Team World 4-6, 7-6 and 11-9.

Federer did not compete anywhere since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021 until the doubles match Friday, according to the AP. He had a third surgery on his right knee.

Federer has hit the men’s market with eight Wimbledon, six Australian Open, five U.S. Open and one French Open tennis championships, according to the AP. He has 103 career single trophies, 310 weeks at number one in the ATP ranking, a Davis Cup Title, Olympic medals and 20 Grand Slam titles.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic thanks Roger Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Roger Federer
Upworthy

Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry

It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
TENNIS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
90K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy