Boulder, CO

cuindependent.com

Controversial match against ASU ends in first home loss for women’s soccer

The Pac-12 home opener for Colorado Women’s Soccer was bound to be a distinctive season game. Still, few anticipated a match like the one on Sept. 23 against Arizona State University. After defeating Denver University at Prentup Field the weekend before, the Buffs entered the ASU game with an undefeated record at home. Previous matches against schools like Michigan State and Michigan had given the Buffs a taste of the competitiveness that awaited them the rest of their season.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Year 13 of Tad Boyle era set to tip off for Colorado men’s basketball

Glance around the CU Events Center, and it’s not difficult to note the changes surrounding the Colorado men’s basketball program. The arena floor has been redesigned, as has the “pro wall” commemorating the program’s NBA alums that is the decorative highlight of the team offices. The roster has been overhauled as well, with five newcomers joining a mix that also features two other players returning from season-long injury absences.
BOULDER, CO
cobizmag.com

Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
cuindependent.com

Pop-rock newcomer and CU Boulder grad Anna Shoemaker performs in Denver

In the Globe Hall’s black-box theater in north Denver, a wall of greenery and sunflowers served as a backdrop for Brooklyn-based indie pop-rock singer Anna Shoemaker to perform her beat-driven, buoyant tracks. A wash of red and purple lights illuminated Shoemaker and her crowd of fans, many of whom were jumping and singing along with her.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
COLORADO STATE
cuindependent.com

Things to Do at CU – Week of Sept. 25

There are lots to do this week on campus, including a trivia night, drag performances and painting classes. CU’s Student Affairs Center will be hosting environmentally-focused guided tours of CU’s campus for new students. They’ll visit CU’s pollinator gardens, an on-campus recycling facility and sustainable bike stations. Click here to register. Registration is required.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.24.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. George Washington 35, Aurora Central 25. Liberty 51, Hinkley 0. BOYS SOCCER. Jesuit Classic. Rockhurst 4, Regis Jesuit 1.
AURORA, CO

