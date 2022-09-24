Read full article on original website
cuindependent.com
Controversial match against ASU ends in first home loss for women’s soccer
The Pac-12 home opener for Colorado Women’s Soccer was bound to be a distinctive season game. Still, few anticipated a match like the one on Sept. 23 against Arizona State University. After defeating Denver University at Prentup Field the weekend before, the Buffs entered the ASU game with an undefeated record at home. Previous matches against schools like Michigan State and Michigan had given the Buffs a taste of the competitiveness that awaited them the rest of their season.
buffzone.com
Year 13 of Tad Boyle era set to tip off for Colorado men’s basketball
Glance around the CU Events Center, and it’s not difficult to note the changes surrounding the Colorado men’s basketball program. The arena floor has been redesigned, as has the “pro wall” commemorating the program’s NBA alums that is the decorative highlight of the team offices. The roster has been overhauled as well, with five newcomers joining a mix that also features two other players returning from season-long injury absences.
cobizmag.com
Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program
The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
cuindependent.com
Pop-rock newcomer and CU Boulder grad Anna Shoemaker performs in Denver
In the Globe Hall’s black-box theater in north Denver, a wall of greenery and sunflowers served as a backdrop for Brooklyn-based indie pop-rock singer Anna Shoemaker to perform her beat-driven, buoyant tracks. A wash of red and purple lights illuminated Shoemaker and her crowd of fans, many of whom were jumping and singing along with her.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ
Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
travellemming.com
21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
cuindependent.com
Things to Do at CU – Week of Sept. 25
There are lots to do this week on campus, including a trivia night, drag performances and painting classes. CU’s Student Affairs Center will be hosting environmentally-focused guided tours of CU’s campus for new students. They’ll visit CU’s pollinator gardens, an on-campus recycling facility and sustainable bike stations. Click here to register. Registration is required.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Here’s when the mountains could see snow this week
The Pinpoint Weather Team says the mountains will be warm to start the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s and dry conditions.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.24.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. George Washington 35, Aurora Central 25. Liberty 51, Hinkley 0. BOYS SOCCER. Jesuit Classic. Rockhurst 4, Regis Jesuit 1.
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Shame on CU regents for prioritizing themselves over faculty and students
Last week, news leaked that the University of Colorado Board of Regents spent nearly double the amount of money from last year on a non-mandatory, luxury three-day retreat at Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa in Mesa County. In total, the amount for the high-profile getaway came in at a whopping $83,451.86.
