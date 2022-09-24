ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
The Citizen Online

Unfriendly tavern visitors jailed for fighting with bar staffers

An out-of-town couple visiting Peachtree City on Sept. 24 had their visit cut short after fighting with staff at a local tavern and landing in jail. Allison K. Thrower, 24, of LaGrange was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk, according to Fayette County Jail records. Thomas S. Tedder, 25,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
qudach.com

Church a total loss after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

