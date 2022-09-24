Read full article on original website
Fayette crime: Food mart burglary, SUV stolen, handgun stolen from vehicle
A Sept. 19 burglary at the Berry Good Food Mart on Ga. Highway 92 North and Westbridge Road in north Fayette County came with the theft of lottery tickets, tobacco products and cash. Sheriff Barry Babb said access to the store came after the front door was kicked in. Deputies...
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
Unfriendly tavern visitors jailed for fighting with bar staffers
An out-of-town couple visiting Peachtree City on Sept. 24 had their visit cut short after fighting with staff at a local tavern and landing in jail. Allison K. Thrower, 24, of LaGrange was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk, according to Fayette County Jail records. Thomas S. Tedder, 25,...
Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving. Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies
ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Church a total loss after fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
As woman tells police boyfriend stole keys and phone, he runs but not far enough
A new Peachtree City resident may not be spending much time in the city after being arrested on felony theft and other charges following an incident in which he stole his girlfriend’s car keys and cell phone and was soon nabbed by police after fleeing the scene. Martavaous Travis...
1 Person Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Broad Street (LaGrange, GA)
Officials reported a single-vehicle crash on Broad Street in LaGrange that claimed a life. The crash happened on September 23 at 12:20 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
