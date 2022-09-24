Read full article on original website
Owl Labs, the Immersive Technology Leader, Brings Its Collaborative Technology to Launch in Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, has today announced its launch in Australia, with the Meeting Owl®Pro device, as the company continues to increase its presence across the APAC region to bring distributed teams together for more effective work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005421/en/ A Meeting Owl Pro enabled conference room (Photo: Business Wire)
