ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toast#Toasted#Weak Ai#Ai
WWD

Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish Design Luggage for Away

Away is continuing its designer partnerships series for a second year with a new batch of talent. The direct-to-consumer luggage company has teamed up with Vaquera, Palomo Spain and Ashish on limited-edition designs. Each label applied its aesthetic signatures to two key Away items, each designing a large carry-on and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy