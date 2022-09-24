The NFL Pro Bowl — the pro football league’s annual all-star game pitting the best from the AFC and NFC — will transition into but one part of “The Pro Bowl Games” starting in 2023. Paramount to that change-up, the game played at the end of Pro Bowl week will now, officially, be a flag football contest involving no proper tackling. That first such game will be played Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (In this year’s Pro Bowl match-up, the AFC defeated the NFC 41-35.) Since 2014, ESPN and/or ABC have aired the annual event. The NFL said...

