Property assessment values expected to increase across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property assessments in Polk County are expected to see a drastic increase next year. Bryon Tack, chief deputy for the Polk County Assessor's Office, said it's an increase that could also happen statewide based on the housing market the past two years. Tack said the...
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Corydon Times-Republican
See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
TWO IOWA COMPANIES SENTENCED IN ETHANOL FRAUD CASE
TWO IOWA COMPANIES WERE SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT AFTER THEIR OFFICIALS PLEADED GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF WIRE FRAUD BACK ON DECEMBER 1ST OF 2020. DARRELL SMITH WAS A CORPORATE OFFICER OF BOTH ENERGAE, LP, AND I-LENDERS, LLC, THER TWO COMPANIES CHARGED IN THE CASE. PROSECUTORS SAY SMITH PERPETUATED A...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
iowa.media
Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad
(Photo illustration for Bleeding Heartland using screenshot from Reynolds-Gregg campaign ad “Still Works”) Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should...
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
iowa.media
MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT
THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS. RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA. MELTON1 OC………AND UNDER DELIVER.” :11. MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Accepting Entries For Annual Transportation Photo Contest
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 Transportation in Iowa Photo contest. Entries must be submitted by February 3, 2023. Participants may submit up to 20 pictures, entries must have a connection to transportation in Iowa. Photos received focusing on aviation or transit will be forwarded for submission into photo contests specifically held by the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aviation and Public Transit.
cbs2iowa.com
Average gas prices in Iowa jump over 15 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are now averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a...
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowa.media
Secretary Pate urges Iowans not to fall for election misinformation and disinformation
iowa.media
Iowa Press challenges Pate on ‘election deniers,’ had no clue about Democrat Miller breaking law in 2020
Iowa State Daily
Meet the Democrat running for Iowa’s redest U.S. House district
Democrat Ryan Melton, running for the U.S. House of Representatives against Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra, said he was inspired to run following the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Melton said since the insurrection, democracy has been in danger. “There’s a perfect storm brewing right now about the values...
KLEM
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
siouxlandnews.com
Newest Iowa District Court Judge continues family tradition of breaking barriers
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa's third judicial district officially has a new judge. Robert Dean Tiefenthaler was appointed as the District's newest judge by Governor Kim Reynolds back in July and took the oath Friday afternoon. Before this, he served as a lawyer in Siouxland for over 20 years....
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
