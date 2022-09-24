Read full article on original website
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
This story's got legs- saving the Colorado tarantula
This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of hairy tarantulas crawl out of caked dirt homes and tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe on the prowl for a little romance. Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend,...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado
Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
In search of the 5 best little mountain towns in Colorado | Vince Bzdek
When fall officially clocked in on Thursday, and the bite in the air whispered that your window before winter is closing fast, I found myself inexorably drawn back up into Colorado’s mountains like a sailor back to the sea. In the high country, September is often the sweetest month:...
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’
University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Colorado
LoveFood found the best grocery store in every state.
cpr.org
YIMBY in Colorado? 6 big points from Gov. Jared Polis’ interview on housing
Gov. Jared Polis’ four years in office have coincided with continued price increases for Colorado homes and rent hikes for apartments. It’s a result, in part, of a large influx of new residents and a limited supply of new housing. Looking ahead to the second term he hopes...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Peep These Interesting Facts About Colorado’s Aspen Trees
Colorado's aspen trees are a stunning part of nature, and their vibrant foliage provides striking scenery as they change color every autumn. But leaf peepers might be interested to learn a few more facts about these popular poplar trees. Peep These Interesting Facts About Colorado's Aspen Trees. Escape to the...
