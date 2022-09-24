ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K99

TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate

Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado

Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend

More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado

Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

