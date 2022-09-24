Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Game Notes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
goduke.com
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
goduke.com
Blue Devils and Bulldogs Set to Meet for First Time
DURHAM – Seeking to build off their 1-0 win against Boston College on Saturday night, No. 7 Duke returns to action at Koskinen Stadium against Yale on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) will take on the Bulldogs (4-0-2, 0-0-0) for the first time in program history, kicking off at 7 p.m. and streaming on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer Press Conference to Air Live on ACCNX
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23 season,...
goduke.com
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
goduke.com
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
goduke.com
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
goduke.com
Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
goduke.com
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
Hurricane Ian threatens week 7 high school football schedule in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week, and while the system won't be a hurricane when it arrives it North Carolina, the impacts of the remnants could mean changes to the high school football schedule. The remnants of the storm could bring heavy...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
Parents ‘disappointed’ after Garner football coach refused to shake hands after loss
The Garner coach said he refused to shake hands with rival Clayton High after their coach ran up the score. ”He tried to embarrass my young men.”
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
This NC farm’s pumpkin patch has a wild twist — and it ranks among nation’s best
The farm is no stranger to earning recognition.
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house in Chapel Hill sells for $2.8 million
A house built in 2003 located in the 2700 block of Forest Creek Road in Chapel Hill has new owners. The 9,791-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $2,775,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot.
