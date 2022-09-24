ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Game Notes: Virginia

DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils and Bulldogs Set to Meet for First Time

DURHAM – Seeking to build off their 1-0 win against Boston College on Saturday night, No. 7 Duke returns to action at Koskinen Stadium against Yale on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) will take on the Bulldogs (4-0-2, 0-0-0) for the first time in program history, kicking off at 7 p.m. and streaming on ACC Network Extra.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Coach Scheyer Press Conference to Air Live on ACCNX

DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23 season,...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
City
Princeton, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Cary, NC
goduke.com

Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll

DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College

DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Fall Ranked Spotlight#The Blue Devils#Han#Texas A M
goduke.com

James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback

DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
APEX, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house in Chapel Hill sells for $2.8 million

A house built in 2003 located in the 2700 block of Forest Creek Road in Chapel Hill has new owners. The 9,791-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $2,775,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy