ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sflcn.com

7th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) Registration Now Open

FORT LAUDERDALE – Less than a month away is the 7th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) 2022. The Broward Business League is bringing your attention to this important event where you can meet fellow Caribbean businesses as well as participants from around the world inside the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy