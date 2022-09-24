ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfRnC_0i8FCDv200

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side Friday.

The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk in the 1100-block on N. Lawler Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.

The victim was struck in the left ankle and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#West Side#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee

A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy