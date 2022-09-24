ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers

The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Aldine, TX
Houston, TX
Government
KHOU

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
FRESNO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Hero#Houston National Cemetery#Laid To Rest#Houston National Ceremony#The U S Army#German#American#French#Air Force
NBC News

Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys

For years, brothers Jaylan Gray and Julian Nicholson didn’t have a safe place to call home. Their home in Katy, Texas, was damaged during disasters like Hurricane Harvey. In the years before and after, the two boys faced the deaths of their parents, but before Jaylan’s mother passed, she asked him to never sell the house. Out on their own, the boys called a contractor, trying to keep their mother’s promise, but were swindled. A group called “Katy Responds” heard about their struggle and gave the boys a house they could call home again.Sept. 25, 2022.
KATY, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy