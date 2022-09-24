ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Reveals How The Buccaneers Tipped Their Plans

Two seasons ago, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dashed the Super Bowl hopes of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got some payback by defeating the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2022 season. However, Tampa Bay had a chance to tie the game with...
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
Yardbarker

Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday

Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
Yardbarker

Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
Yardbarker

Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching

The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
Yardbarker

Yankees Injury Updates: Matt Carpenter, DJ LeMahieu, and Andrew Benintendi

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the homestretch is upon us. This month, the Yankees have been playing some particularly great baseball going 15-6 up to this point. Guys like Stanton, Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres have played key roles this month in getting the Yankees back to the level they were playing at the beginning of the year.
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Yardbarker

Massive News About Zach LaVine

View the original article to see embedded media. Zach LaVine has become one of the true rising stars in the NBA. Over the last two seasons, the 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game, and this past year he made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career.
Yardbarker

Dalvin Cook out for Vikings after suffering shoulder injury in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a brutal injury blow in Week 3 against the rival Detroit Lions as Dalvin Cook sustained a shoulder injury in the second half. After getting examined in the medical tent on the sideline, the Vikings ruled Cook out for the remainder of the game, per Ian Rapoport. The severity of Cook’s shoulder injury remains unclear, but it’s significant enough that the star running back was unable to return to the field in Week 3.
Yardbarker

Bears Analyst Shares Serious Justin Fields Concern

The Chicago Bears traded four draft picks to have a chance at getting quarterback Justin Fields. After all, he was a can’t-miss prospect after having 2,100 passing yards, 383 rushing yards, and 27 total touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State. He could have compiled bigger numbers, if...
