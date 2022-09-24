ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Potent Corner Attack Pushes U-M Past No. 19 Rutgers on the Road

» No. 8 Michigan used three corner goals en route to a 4-1 road win at No. 19 Rutgers; it was U-M's first Big Ten win of the season. » Abby Tamer, Kate McLaughlin, Lora Clarke and Claire Taylor all scored; Tamer leads U-M with seven goals, while Taylor notched the first of her career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27

• Today's announced attendance of 110,225 marks the 304th consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000. • U-M holds a 10-1 all-time series record against Maryland following today's victory, including a 7-1 mark since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014. • The Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Thomson Leads Trio of Top-25 Wolverines as U-M Finishes Fifth at Macdonald Cup

» With a final round 354 team tally, Michigan jumped a position to fifth place at the Macdonald Cup with a 1,069 team total at the Yale Golf Course. » With a final-round 68 (-2), Hunter Thomson made it back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the season as he tied for eighth at 209 (71-70-68, -1) -- his seventh career sub-par 54-hole total.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Kim Among Top 10, Leads U-M to Sixth After First Day of Macdonald Cup

» With team tallies of 355 and 360, Michigan sits sixth with a 715 total after the first day of the Macdonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course. » Jude Kim fired a career-low-tying 67 (-3) in the first round, following with a 71 (+1) to pace the Wolverines on day one with a 138 (-2) total and placing him tied for sixth.
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Wolverine Women Finish 10th at Cowboy Jamboree

Site: Stillwater, Okla. (Greiner Family Cross Country Course) Distance: Six Kilometers (3.73 miles) U-M Team Finish: 10th Place of 20 Teams (235 Points) Top U-M Individual: Kayla Windemuller, 14th (20:43.4) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 14 -- at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational (Madison, Wis.), 11 a.m. CDT. • Complete Results |...
