Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain

Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County's latest sales tax offer

Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer

Fulton County and its 15 cities were not only far apart on how local option sales tax revenue should be distributed, but also physically separated as the Board of Commissioners would not agree to an open, public session. The cities and the county had their first day of mediation on Sept. 23 at the Georgia […] The post Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
ATLANTA, GA
