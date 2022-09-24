Read full article on original website
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain
Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
Gwinnett County hosting Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration
Gwinnett County is hosting its annual Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration Oct. 4....
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
Suspect in Clayton County apartment shooting charged with murder
The family of the victim in a Clayton County apartment complex homicide Thursday has identified her as a mother of four, the family said in a GoFundMe campaign.
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer
Fulton County and its 15 cities were not only far apart on how local option sales tax revenue should be distributed, but also physically separated as the Board of Commissioners would not agree to an open, public session. The cities and the county had their first day of mediation on Sept. 23 at the Georgia […] The post Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies
ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
Airport police evacuate precinct office due to dead rat
Atlanta police evacuated part of its airport office after a very large dead rat was found. The airport precinct is not the only city of Atlanta building with a rat problem.
Atlanta wants to build a massive police training facility in a forest. Neighbors are fighting to stop it
When Ram moved to the Boulder Walk neighborhood just southeast of Atlanta five years ago, it felt like finding a hidden gem: It was a diverse, affordable and family-friendly community just steps away from the local high school, bordering a forest but still a short drive from the big city; perfect for her family of five.
