WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra performs concert this Tuesday
The Washington State University Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the first concert of the 2022-2023 school year in the Bryan Hall Theatre this Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm. Thomas Ballinger will be the featured soloist on Piano. Thomas was WSU’s Concerto/Aria Contest winner in 2022, and will be...
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
Restorative Justice Session features Retired Judge Mark Ingram in Moscow
Restorative Justice Session features retire Judge Mark Ingram at 6 pm on Tuesday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. “Restorative Justice in Idaho: Empowering Those Affected by Crime to Create Healing Solutions” will feature Mark Ingram, a retired magistrate judge in Idaho’s 5th District.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Driver’s License Office In Moscow Closed Mid-Week For Staff Training
The Driver’s License Office in Moscow will be closed for staff training for three days starting on Tuesday. The office will reopen on Friday.
Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195
There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Cougs move up in AP Top 25 despite loss to Oregon
After a devastating loss to the Oregon Ducks at home, we assumed the Washington State Cougars would take a tumble in the “others receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25. That assumption was, apparently, quite incorrect!. The Cougs actually moved up to 29th in this weeks...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
