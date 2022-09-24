ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change

PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Washington State University Symphony Orchestra performs concert this Tuesday

The Washington State University Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the first concert of the 2022-2023 school year in the Bryan Hall Theatre this Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm. Thomas Ballinger will be the featured soloist on Piano. Thomas was WSU’s Concerto/Aria Contest winner in 2022, and will be...
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Restorative Justice Session features Retired Judge Mark Ingram in Moscow

Restorative Justice Session features retire Judge Mark Ingram at 6 pm on Tuesday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. “Restorative Justice in Idaho: Empowering Those Affected by Crime to Create Healing Solutions” will feature Mark Ingram, a retired magistrate judge in Idaho’s 5th District.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195

There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
COLFAX, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Cougs move up in AP Top 25 despite loss to Oregon

After a devastating loss to the Oregon Ducks at home, we assumed the Washington State Cougars would take a tumble in the “others receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25. That assumption was, apparently, quite incorrect!. The Cougs actually moved up to 29th in this weeks...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident

PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
PULLMAN, WA

