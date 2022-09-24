Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
pullmanradio.com
Diplomats to Present on Human Rights at U of I’s 75th Borah Symposium
Global and domestic diplomats are slated to deliver presentations at University of Idaho’s 75th annual Borah Symposium. This year’s symposium focuses on the international protection of human rights on the 27 and 28 in Moscow. Former Peru President Francisco Rafael Sagasti will deliver the opening keynote address at...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
pullmanradio.com
Restorative Justice Session features Retired Judge Mark Ingram in Moscow
Restorative Justice Session features retire Judge Mark Ingram at 6 pm on Tuesday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. “Restorative Justice in Idaho: Empowering Those Affected by Crime to Create Healing Solutions” will feature Mark Ingram, a retired magistrate judge in Idaho’s 5th District.
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
uiargonaut.com
Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in
The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
pullmanradio.com
Driver’s License Office In Moscow Closed Mid-Week For Staff Training
The Driver’s License Office in Moscow will be closed for staff training for three days starting on Tuesday. The office will reopen on Friday.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra performs concert this Tuesday
The Washington State University Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the first concert of the 2022-2023 school year in the Bryan Hall Theatre this Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm. Thomas Ballinger will be the featured soloist on Piano. Thomas was WSU’s Concerto/Aria Contest winner in 2022, and will be...
pullmanradio.com
Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195
There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
