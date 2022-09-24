ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Diplomats to Present on Human Rights at U of I’s 75th Borah Symposium

Global and domestic diplomats are slated to deliver presentations at University of Idaho’s 75th annual Borah Symposium. This year’s symposium focuses on the international protection of human rights on the 27 and 28 in Moscow. Former Peru President Francisco Rafael Sagasti will deliver the opening keynote address at...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Restorative Justice Session features Retired Judge Mark Ingram in Moscow

Restorative Justice Session features retire Judge Mark Ingram at 6 pm on Tuesday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center in Moscow. “Restorative Justice in Idaho: Empowering Those Affected by Crime to Create Healing Solutions” will feature Mark Ingram, a retired magistrate judge in Idaho’s 5th District.
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in

The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Washington State University Symphony Orchestra performs concert this Tuesday

The Washington State University Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the first concert of the 2022-2023 school year in the Bryan Hall Theatre this Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm. Thomas Ballinger will be the featured soloist on Piano. Thomas was WSU’s Concerto/Aria Contest winner in 2022, and will be...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195

There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Big Country News

28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident

PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
PULLMAN, WA

