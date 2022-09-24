Read full article on original website
Major Terry Crawford - Clinton
Major Terry Crawford, age 73, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at the National Healthcare of Clinton. Terry was born on February 24, 1949, in Clinton, South Carolina and was the son of the late Major S. Crawford and Juanita Dover Crawford. He was a former employee of Cooper Motor...
Edgar Marion Madden - Clinton
Edgar Marion Madden of Clinton, SC lived a life of kindness and service. He was loved by family and friends for his steady moral character and good-natured humor. After an honorable discharge from the US Air Force, he worked for nearly 40 years at the Ingersoll-Rand Bearings Company. He served many years in the Clinton First Baptist Church as an active member and Sunday school teacher.
Laurens County to host SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission meeting
The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on September 27 and 28 in Laurens County. The State Commission is composed of 15 members, including state officials and members appointed by the State Senate and the State House of Representatives. The Commission’s primary responsibilities include coordinating and assisting in the many state and local events leading to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.
Carolina Gardens Laurens resident celebrates 100th birthday
Runette Gwinn Banks recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Carolina Gardens Laurens. Banks was born on September 25, 1922 in Watts Mill. She is the mother of three sons: Michael “Mickey”, Roger and Tommy.
Robinson named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jayden Robinson is the Player of the Week for games played on September 23. Robinson is a running back, defensive back and team leader for the Clinton High School Red Devils. Clinton defeated Union County 54-28 on Friday night. Robinson, a Clinton High...
Laurens cuts ribbon on new downtown splash pad
Laurens has officially opened their splash pad. The ribbon cutting on Wednesday celebrated the long awaited arrival of Laurens’ first splash pad. With the warmer weather, kids waited while Mayor Nathan Senn spoke about what all went into bringing the pad to Laurens, who helped make it happen and all the events that could be held out of season.
Preparations continue for opening of downtown steakhouse, speakeasy in 2023
Caleb and Jess Satterfield started Rootimentary with a simple conversation between a husband and wife about the possibilities behind opening a restaurant. Caleb Satterfield is a skilled chef and knowledgeable in the business world, while Jess Satterfield has a passion for HR work and making employees feel wanted and needed. With these skillsets combined, they approached Laurens City Council and immediately got to work in October 2021.
Griffith joins Presbyterian men’s hoops coaching staff
Presbyterian College Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell has announced the hiring of Justin Griffith as an assistant coach. Griffith during his ten-year college coaching career, which has included stops at North Carolina Wesleyan, Lander, Mount Olive, and Winston-Salem State, has coached and recruited four All-Americans, five All-Region players, 25 All-Conference Players, three Conference Defensive Players of the Year, two Conference Players of the Year and one Conference Freshman of the Year.
Arrest Report for September 26
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Erica Butler – Clinton. -Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or...
Blue Hose fall short against Davidson
CLINTON, S.C. – In the 34th edition of the Carolina Border Clash and the Battle for the 1919 Cup, the Presbyterian College football squad fell behind in the early going against rival Davidson before ultimately taking a 56-24 loss under the lights of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Gray Court
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Gray Court, according to LCpl Tyler Tidwell of the SCHP. The crash occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive. The victim was driving a 2003 Ford Escape north on Old Laurens Road when...
