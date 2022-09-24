The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on September 27 and 28 in Laurens County. The State Commission is composed of 15 members, including state officials and members appointed by the State Senate and the State House of Representatives. The Commission’s primary responsibilities include coordinating and assisting in the many state and local events leading to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.

