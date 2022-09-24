Read full article on original website
WIFR
Cooler the next few Days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cooler today with highs in the upper 50′s and northwest winds 5 - 15 MPH. Down to the middle 30′s tonight with areas of patchy frost developing early tomorrow morning. Back to the upper 50′s tomorrow with more patchy frost possible Thursday morning. Low 70′s on Saturday and middle 70′s by Sunday.
WIFR
Breezy and Cool to begin the Week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. We could wake to patchy frost both Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 30′s.
NBC Chicago
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night
After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
100fmrockford.com
Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
WIFR
Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
WIFR
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that started Sunday night on the roof at MTE Hydraulics, 4701 Kishwaukee Street, caused $150,000 in damage. At least seven departments from across the region responded to the blaze, which started around 8:30 p.m. Spot fires also broke out around one heating/cooling unit in the ceiling.
WIFR
Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced that Rockford youth golf instructor Lloyd McWilliams has died at age 76. McWilliams had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer prior to his passing. McWilliams was a standout in the Rockford golf community as a player and as an instructor. The...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Did you know there’s a pumpkin patch on Route 2?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The proprietor of Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Rt. 2, says inflation has made the last couple of years tough, but prides herself on keeping prices low. Thyme and Again Farm holds 12 acres of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and apples. On Friday, David Kopp and his wife drove in from […]
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
WIFR
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office release the name of the woman who died in a car crash Saturday in Rockford. The coroner says around 7:15 a.m., 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman was involved in a two-car crash at East State Street and New Towne Drive. Medics quickly...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Firehouse Pub
We are searching every direction of the Stateline to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings and tonight we have landed at Firehouse Pub in Roscoe. Michael Prosser took the time to walk us through the wings we would be trying. Firehouse Pub chose to show off Asian Orange, Calypso, and Mild wings. Michael highlighted the Firehouse Pub meat to bone ratio and why he believes that gives them an edge as the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. Located at 10670 Main St. in Roscoe you can participate in Firehouse’s Wing Wednesday where you can get an awesome deal on their wings. Michael is confident that Firehouse Pub has what it takes to be the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. If you agree with Michael, you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th on GoodDayStateline.com.
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
3 dead after single-vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill — Three men are now dead after their vehicle lost control and rolled several times in rural Rock Falls, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Whiteside County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle car crash around 11:07 p.m. on...
WIFR
Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 boys golf tournament
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan’s Cooper Watt shot a 67 on Saturday as the senior ran away from the rest of the field, earning medalist honors at the NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Park Hills East Golf Course. Guilford’s Andrew Carey finished second, 14 strokes behind Watt for the...
Popular Rockford Bakery Adds Pumpkin Cream Treat To Their Fall Menu
Crust & Crumbles has never failed to whip up delicious pastries at their Madison Street bakery in downtown Rockford. Their newest fall pastry is flaky, fresh, and loaded with local love. Living in downtown Rockford has its perks. Despite fireworks poppin' off majority of the year along the river, the...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Earlier Today There Was A Very Bad Accident in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
