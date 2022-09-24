An expert in chief executive officer succession planning, Brenda Malloy is now experiencing it herself — she is being promoted to CEO of Herbert Mines Associates, the executive search firm. Malloy, who has served as president, officially steps into the CEO role on Jan. 1. Malloy will be the third CEO in the firm’s 44-year history. Malloy replaces Hal Reiter, who will continue to serve as chairman.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction “In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm...

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO