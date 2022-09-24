Read full article on original website
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
