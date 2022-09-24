A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO