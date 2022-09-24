Read full article on original website
Related
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana
I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi
A cold front will push through the area tonight with cooler and drier air to follow. Hurricane Ian will not bring significant impacts to the local area aside from increased winds and large swells—especially on offshore waters. The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between...
wrkf.org
'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana
Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
bossierpress.com
LDAF announces Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana opportunity
Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced an upcoming opportunity to participate in the Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana. The LDAF will work in partnership with high school agriculture teachers to offer beekeeping apprenticeship projects to high school agriculture students. Through the Apprenticeship Project...
Ian Is Now A Hurricane And Here Is The Latest Track
Over the weekend all eyes have been on the tropics from the Southeast Texas Coast to Florida. In Southwest Louisiana, we definitely have been watching the weather to see what the area of disturbed weather down in the Caribbean was going to do. With the 7:00 am Central time updates,...
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
How Long Do Yellow Lights Last in Louisiana? Well, That Depends on Where You’re Driving
If your timing is terrible, don't feel bad—because you're definitely not alone. Most of us have trouble nailing the timing on yellow lights because the goalposts are quite literally always moving. A few weeks ago I was traveling through Wyoming and there were at least 2-3 instances where my...
fox8live.com
Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
westcentralsbest.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Louisiana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Louisiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism
Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service updates Hurricane Ian’s path as of Sunday morning
Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the southeast Gulf Of Mexico on Tuesday. There has not been any change in the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning. Although there is some uncertainty beyond Day 3, this is between a...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
L'Observateur
STATE OF LOUISIANA PREMIERES NEW ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WEBSITE
BATON ROUGE, La. – The State of Louisiana is unveiling a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in our state. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, engages visitors with a vibrant showcase of the state’s booming entertainment sector and the industry-leading state incentives program that supports it.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 3