Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Classic Rock 105.1

Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
wrkf.org

'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
bossierpress.com

LDAF announces Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana opportunity

Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced an upcoming opportunity to participate in the Apprenticeship Project for Growing New Beekeepers in Louisiana. The LDAF will work in partnership with high school agriculture teachers to offer beekeeping apprenticeship projects to high school agriculture students. Through the Apprenticeship Project...
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
fox8live.com

Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
L'Observateur

STATE OF LOUISIANA PREMIERES NEW ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WEBSITE

BATON ROUGE, La. – The State of Louisiana is unveiling a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in our state. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, engages visitors with a vibrant showcase of the state’s booming entertainment sector and the industry-leading state incentives program that supports it.
Classic Rock 105.1

