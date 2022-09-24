Read full article on original website
Memorial service for fallen Minnesota firefighters honors their service
Eleven columns representing firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. Located near the Minnesota State Capitol, the memorial honors the 241 Minnesota firefighters who’ve died on the job since 1881. Gov. Tim...
How can we make Minnesota's roads safer?
Fatal crashes were on the decline in Minnesota for years before the 2020 pandemic. But over the past few years, they’ve spiked as more people are speeding and driving recklessly. In 2021, Minnesota had 361 deaths in traffic crashes statewide. That’s the most since 2007. And Minnesota is...
Pollinator program popular, but many don't follow through on planting plans
The Lawns to Legumes grant program has helped create hundreds of small pollinator friendly gardens across the state. It launched in 2019 with $900,000 from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Minnesotans embraced the first of its kind statewide pollinator habitat initiative, and it received national attention. More...
Season's first frost for much of Minnesota this week
It’s that time of year when colder air masses visit Minnesota with increasing frequency and intensity. The first frosts of the season typically work southward through Minnesota in late September and October. Our inbound Canadian air mass will bring freezing temperatures to much of Minnesota this week. I expect...
Chilly start to the week; widespread 30s Wednesday morning
Sunday was as windy as advertised, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph across much of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. The peak gust at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 46 mph. Winds will back off a bit on Monday, but it’ll still be breezy. Sunday evening shower/t-storm...
Missing woman in St. Paul who may have been targeted in shooting found by police
St. Paul police said an 18-year-old woman who's been missing since a reported shooting early Monday morning has been found. Authorities say a caller reported several gunshots at about 4 a.m. along Fellows Lane on St. Paul's east side. Police found "evidence of a shooting" in that area and said...
Breezy Monday with frosty nights ahead for many
The first half of this week will be cool and below normal with frost possible in many areas Monday and Tuesday nights. A warmup develops later this week into the weekend with 70s returning for southern Minnesota. Cool with frost possible ahead. It’ll be a breezy, cool Monday. Winds will...
A half-century of inspiring exploration, wonder: Minnesota astronomy group marks 50 years
A group dedicated to inspiring and helping Minnesotans to view the wonders of the night sky is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. And the Minnesota Astronomical Society is inviting the public to a celebration of that milestone — and others — in one big event this weekend.
Why meteorologists feel sick about Hurricane Ian
There’s a reason why the Director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) reportedly called Hurricane Ian a “near worst-case scenario” for Tampa. Actually multiple reasons. Hurricane Ian looks to be taking the shape of a long-studied and feared near-direct strike from a major hurricane on the...
Ask a Bookseller: A Spoonful of Frogs
All September, Ask a Bookseller has featured recommendations for kids, and we wrap up this series with a picture book to get you ready for October. “A Spoonful of Frogs” was written by Casey Lyall and illustrated by Caldecott Honor artist Vera Brosgol. Angela Whited says she’s already read this book at story time at Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul, and the book was a hit with listeners of all ages.
