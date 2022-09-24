All September, Ask a Bookseller has featured recommendations for kids, and we wrap up this series with a picture book to get you ready for October. “A Spoonful of Frogs” was written by Casey Lyall and illustrated by Caldecott Honor artist Vera Brosgol. Angela Whited says she’s already read this book at story time at Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul, and the book was a hit with listeners of all ages.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO