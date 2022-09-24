Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this
Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin HODLers, retailers at crossroads over BTC’s future growth
On 26 September, as per Glassnode, a crypto analytics company, the Coin Days Destroyed(CCD) metric of BTC was at an all-time low. This statistic implied that despite the bearish movement of BTC, long-time holders were staying put and were HODLing their supply. Evidently, long-term HODLers of Bitcoin have renewed faith...
ambcrypto.com
Identifying the odds of this Binance ‘update’ having any impact on LUNC
Terra’s fiasco continues to haunt the market as the strong selling pressure kept pushing the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) down. In fact, the Terra LUNA crypto-crash saw the coin drop by 99.9% in price. Even so, despite the aforementioned episode, the ‘old community’ has taken a different path(s) to keep the traction afloat.
ambcrypto.com
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price
At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s transaction fee sets a new record, the L2s can’t keep calm
Ethereum, the largest altcoin underwent the much-anticipated Merge that saw it transition into a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Well, the mechanism has changed, but ETH continues to give mixed signals to traders. Two sides of the same coin. Despite being one of the most prominent blockchains, Ethereum’s biggest drawback was its...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Predicting ETH’s likely response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered a double-digit loss over the last ten days after an expected pulldown from its supply zone and up-channel. The subsequent decline below the EMA ribbons has now created a relatively conducive environment for the sellers.
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’
Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance: A-Z of how stETH pool has fared amid market drawdown
With the current liquidity provided at its February level, new data from the on-chain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, revealed a consistent decline in key ecosystem metrics on Curve Finance. Housed within the Ethereum network, Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange that focuses primarily on efficient stablecoin trading. According to data from...
ambcrypto.com
Tezos: This might serve as a catalyst for XTZ’s upward trend
Tezos, a layer 1 blockchain, activated an upgrade dubbed Kathmandu on Friday (23 September), according to a tweet from the team. The Kathmandu upgrade reportedly went live on Friday at block 2,736,129 of the Tezos proof-of-stake (PoS) mainnet. After the upgrade, the network’s social dominance declined, but it saw a...
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn
After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price momentum is too good to hold
Shiba Inu [SHIB] has seen quite an uptrend in price lately, with gains of over 2% in the last 24 hours. This has effectively reduced its losses over the last seven days to just around 1.63%. Now, although it is still over 60% off its all-time high, recent moves have been positively received by its holders.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s bull run seems unlikely if DOT continues relying only on this activity
Polkadot [DOT]‘s Twitter news handle, Polkadot Insider, posted an interesting update on 23 September 2022. As per the update, development activity contributors performance on the network in the last seven days witnessed an upward trend. DOT traded as high as $50 in 2021, but the ongoing scenario in the...
ambcrypto.com
What does post-Vasil Cardano [ADA] share with post-Merge ETH
Livestreamed by over 40,000 people, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on 22 September at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Needless to say, it was soon declared a success. That’s not all, however. Following the hard fork, ADA’s price rallied by over 4% to close the 22 September trading session at $0.458 on the price charts.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…
Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
ambcrypto.com
USDC running in ‘Circle’s: Is the stablecoin losing out on its top spot
Circle, the parent company of USDC, which is the second largest stablecoin in terms of market capitalization, reduced its stablecoins supply by 10%. Will the reduction in the supply have a negative impact on USDT’s future. Or, would this act as a bump in the road for USDC’s race to the top?
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Post-Merge opportunity costs have this to say about ETH
On 15 September, Ethereum underwent the much-anticipated Merge. The feat demonstrated the exceptional skills of the devs contributing to Ethereum’s code and vision. However, despite the hype associated with the network, the question is – Did the outcome match its set goal(s)?. Opportunity costs intact. The Merge involved...
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
Should you buy these stocks before their dividend payments get another boost?
ambcrypto.com
Here’s where Tezos [XTZ] landed after the Kathmandu upgrade went live
Proof-of-Stake (PoS)-based blockchain, Tezos [XTZ], upgraded a protocol on its mainnet. The upgrade, called Kathmandu, was first proposed to the Tezos community in July, and was the eleventh time there has been an upgrade. According to the proposal created by Nomadic Labs and six others, Kathmandu was aimed at scaling...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: Does a decline on this front mean a decline on that front
Polkadot, which had a high development activity for quite some time, saw a decline in the same recently. Along with that, there has also been a dip in DOT’s social media presence as well. Is the decline in development activity just a bump on the road? Or are there...
Comments / 0