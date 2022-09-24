Read full article on original website
franklincountyathletics.com
Directions for Girls Soccer at Oldenburg Tonight
The match will be played at the Graveyard. The field is not directly next to the school, so here are the directions. As you enter the town of Oldenburg, you will come to the first stop sign (on the corner will be a marathon gas station and a grocery store) you will want to go straight. Continue straight through the next stop sign and about 1/4 mile on your right you will see a sign that says “The Graveyard” turn right there and follow that up and you will see the soccer field. Bus and parents do not drive through the cemetery, everyone should enter off of Harvey Branch Road.
franklincountyathletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball places 7th at Hauser Invite
The Varsity Lady Cats traveled to the 3rd Annual Hauser Hertiage Classic Invite this past Saturday. They started out the day facing Colubus North at 10a, Greensburg at 11a, Oldenburg Academy at 2p and the Rushville at 3p in the final match of the day. We really played very well against Columbus North and Greensburg. They sat for 2 matches(2 hours) and came back a little short to take the win over OA. At the end of the day came our first win over Rushville. Columbus North stats- Stephanie Billman had 1 ace serve and 1 assist. Kiersten Schell had 3 kills and 8 digs. Tiffany Billman had 2 kills, 2 digs and 1 solo block. Kensee Ferman had 2 kills and 1 dig. Veronica Reeves had 1 kill. Cydney Morehead had 1 kill. Annie Hoff had 1 kill. Lauren Stacy had 3 digs. Kassidy Schell had 9 assists.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
WTHI
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WRBI Radio
New record set at Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In
Versailles, IN — A new record was set on Saturday during the Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In. Brandon Fisk of Brookville had the biggest pumpkin at 1,709.5 pounds – shattering the previous record by 600 pounds. Jim Gunther from Corydon had the 2nd place pumpkin at 1,101...
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Franklin, Indiana
Saw this cool sweet looking awesome specced C6 Grandsport Convertible parked outfront Johnson St Pub this weekend. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
WISH-TV
Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
