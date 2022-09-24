ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

franklincountyathletics.com

Directions for Girls Soccer at Oldenburg Tonight

The match will be played at the Graveyard. The field is not directly next to the school, so here are the directions. As you enter the town of Oldenburg, you will come to the first stop sign (on the corner will be a marathon gas station and a grocery store) you will want to go straight. Continue straight through the next stop sign and about 1/4 mile on your right you will see a sign that says “The Graveyard” turn right there and follow that up and you will see the soccer field. Bus and parents do not drive through the cemetery, everyone should enter off of Harvey Branch Road.
OLDENBURG, IN
Girls Varsity Volleyball places 7th at Hauser Invite

The Varsity Lady Cats traveled to the 3rd Annual Hauser Hertiage Classic Invite this past Saturday. They started out the day facing Colubus North at 10a, Greensburg at 11a, Oldenburg Academy at 2p and the Rushville at 3p in the final match of the day. We really played very well against Columbus North and Greensburg. They sat for 2 matches(2 hours) and came back a little short to take the win over OA. At the end of the day came our first win over Rushville. Columbus North stats- Stephanie Billman had 1 ace serve and 1 assist. Kiersten Schell had 3 kills and 8 digs. Tiffany Billman had 2 kills, 2 digs and 1 solo block. Kensee Ferman had 2 kills and 1 dig. Veronica Reeves had 1 kill. Cydney Morehead had 1 kill. Annie Hoff had 1 kill. Lauren Stacy had 3 digs. Kassidy Schell had 9 assists.
RUSHVILLE, IN
WTHI

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

New record set at Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In

Versailles, IN — A new record was set on Saturday during the Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In. Brandon Fisk of Brookville had the biggest pumpkin at 1,709.5 pounds – shattering the previous record by 600 pounds. Jim Gunther from Corydon had the 2nd place pumpkin at 1,101...
VERSAILLES, IN
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
wbiw.com

New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more

INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
WISH-TV

Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN

